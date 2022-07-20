Your Photos
New Ulm Gold, Mankato National advance in Sub-State 2 Playoffs

By Ryan Paris
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Legion Baseball Sub State Two Tournament began at ISG Field Tuesday with Mankato American and New Ulm Gold playing the early game and Mankato National and Fairmont featuring in the later game.

New Ulm would go on to win 8-3 over Mankato American, while Mankato National defeated Fairmont 3-1.

Mankato National will play New Ulm Gold in the next round of the tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday at ISG Field in Mankato.

