Night to Unite registration closes July 25

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato reminds all residents to register your block for the annual Night to Unite event.

On the first Tuesday of August, residents are encouraged to spend the evening outside from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Registration must be completed to close a street.

The event gives neighborhoods a chance to host a variety of block parties, cookouts, and police visits with neighbors, the community, and City staff.

According to the city, Night to Unite celebrates and strengthens neighborhoods and community partnerships for crime and drug prevention.

“When neighbors know one another and when they build partnerships, and we reach out and ask for information, we are much better and stronger together as we solve those crimes,” associate director of public safety Daniel Schisel said.

Registration must be completed to close a street and the deadline to register for the August 2 event is next Monday, July 25. Visit the City of Mankato’s website to register your block.

