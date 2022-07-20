Your Photos
PolyMet, Teck partner to develop, study copper nickel mining opportunities

By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOYT LAKES, MN -- PolyMet has struck a new partnership with another large mining company as they both explore copper nickel mining opportunities in northern Minnesota.

PolyMet and Teck American, Inc. will become equal owners in PolyMet Mining, Inc..

Their new joint venture will be renamed “NewRange Copper Nickel LLC.”

“This extraordinary venture links the expertise, experience and financial resources of PolyMet, Teck and Glencore to develop the NorthMet mine when the remaining permit proceedings are complete, and study the mine development options for Mesaba,” said Jon Cherry, PolyMet chairman, president and CEO.

Following closing of the transaction, Glencore will retain its majority equity interest in PolyMet.

PolyMet has been in the permitting process for its proposed NorthMet copper nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes for years now. Three permits are pending.

Teck’s proposed Mesaba project is going through baseline environmental studies, resource definition and mineral processing studies. Company spokespeople say further studies and community and tribal consultation are still needed.

“This joint venture will benefit all our shareholders; it provides access to large, polymetallic resources and creates the opportunity to evaluate development and operational synergies, which could be significant, for the NorthMet and Mesaba resources,” Cherry said. “The successful completion of this transaction is expected to more than double the resources attributable to PolyMet shareholders. It also introduces a new member to the NorthMet Project with a strong balance sheet, an exceptional record of community involvement and sustainable mining practices, and world-class technical and mining capabilities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

