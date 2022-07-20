Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board

The Expanding Access to Family Planning Act calls for $550 million a year for reproductive health care services and infrastructure.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) and Patty Murray (D-Washington) have introduced a bill in the Senate aimed at increasing federal grant funding for family planning in response to Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Expanding Access to Family Planning Act calls for $550 million a year for reproductive health care services and infrastructure. It would also:

  • Provide $500 million in mandatory funding for Title X services for each of the next 10 fiscal years.  This is well above the $286 million the program received in FY2022.
  • Deliver $50 million in mandatory funding for clinic construction, renovation, and related infrastructure enhancements for each of the next 10 fiscal years.
  • Reinstate regulations prohibiting discrimination of providers who deliver Title X services.
  • Require that pregnancy counseling include information about prenatal care and delivery, infant care, foster care, adoption, and pregnancy termination, unless a patient does not have any interest in receiving information about an option.

Democrats are expected to call for a voice vote on the House floor on Thursday and Smith says this is a chance for Republicans to join Democrats in supporting family planning.

”This is what they’ve been talking about in the last several weeks, that they want to find common ground on supporting family planning. This is their opportunity,” Smith said. “This is a chance for us all to see whether they’re serious about that. I hope that they join us. I don’t know that they will, but we’ll wait and see.”

Republicans are unlikely to support the bill, with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) introducing legislation to allow pregnant women to receive child support even before the baby is born.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board
Three political yard signs in North Mankato, Minn.
Southern Minnesota officials prepare for upcoming elections
Southern Minnesota officials prepare for upcoming elections
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest