Siouxland squads duke it out at Iowa high school softball state tournament

FORT DODGE, IA (KTIV) - Every Siouxland school that made it to the Iowa high school state softball tournament competed on Tuesday with mixed results.

Starting with Sioux Center who competed valiantly but ultimately fell to third seeded Williamsburg 5-1.

“You know the girls have just worked really really hard to get to this point.” says Sioux Center head coach Kari Schmalbeck. “I don’t think that many people expected us to get this far, so we kind of used that as motivation. Kind of look forward to playing another week of ball and spending time together they’re very great teammates to one another and they’re very happy for each others successes.”

North Union jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Louisa Muscatine. But then L-M went on a rally, chipping away at the lead until in the seventh inning they had runners on first and second and trailed by just one. A seemingly boring passed ball all of the sudden became a massive play when Shelby Fracker rocketed a throw to first base picking off the runner for the final out and sending North Union to the semifinals.

Logan-Magnolia entered the state tourney undefeated and looking to continue their winning streak. The Panthers quickly slipped down into a 4-0 deficit, before scoring their first run to make it 4-1. But the Wilton Beavers would be too much for Logan-Magnolia adding 3 more runs and winning 7-4.

“Like I told the girls first year we are just getting our feet wet,” said Logan Magnolia head coach Rick Mchugh. “Second year we started to put things together find people get them in the right place and then this year things really clicked winning our conference winning our region and getting to state this is that next step getting here and getting that experience so now we’re here we are hoping to get some good experience out of this.”

Remsen St. Mary’s came into the tourney with confidence as well having only lost two games the entire season. But Southeast Warren came to play crushing the ball and putting up 7 runs on the Hawks. Mya Bunkers brought in the one RSM RBI as the Hawks lost 7-1.

And finally the Newell-Fonda Mustangs were in the 7:00 prime time slate for the tourney. They were taking on 7th seeded Martensdale-St. Marys, despite being heavy favorites the game remained close for most of the game, with Newell-Fonda taking 1-0 and 2-1 leads. Then the Blue Devils rattled off 6 runs in three innings and held on to put the Mustangs away.

