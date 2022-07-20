Teenage Ukrainian soccer players enjoy a night of friendly competition in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Ukrainian teens displaced by the Russian invasion took a trip to the US that landed them in Hermantown, MN to take their minds off what’s happening at home and to play some soccer.

“To stay focused on futbol, it’s very difficult,” said 15-year-old Ukrainian soccer player Andrii Ketsuk.

He said sports are a needed distraction, now more than ever.

“Some parents of our teammates are in the war,” Ketsuk said. “So, we are praying for our soliders, for our country, for our military. It’s very difficult.”

Ketsuk and his family fled to Lithuania once the war started, like many of his teammates.

Others have been stuck in Ukraine, some without a home, now living in the warehouse of their head coach’s non-profit.

Needless to say, they haven’t had the chance to play as a team in months.

But in the spring, leaders with Minneapolis non-profit SOURCE contacted their coach, inviting the team to the USA Cup in Blaine, Minnesota.

“It was great but unfortunately, we lost two finals,” Ketsuk said. “We took second place.”

There aren’t many formal sports teams for girls in Ukraine, but a group of Ukrainian girls who met for the first time in the US, took on the challenge of competing in the USA Cup, and even won a game.

Tuesday evening, all the Ukrainians headed North to run a soccer clinic for Hermantown children and to play friendly matches against the Hermantown Futbol Club’s teams.

Club coordinator Brice Hanson said having the Ukrainians in town has been an eye-opening experience for himself and his players.

“The opportunity to give them a chance to let their hair down, relax, have a little bit of fun and share their stories with our boys, to be a little part of that, it really feels good.”

An experience that Ukrainian coach Rudy Balazhynets said was much-needed for his players as well.

“Now it’s the time of healing trauma, 100%,” Balazhynets said. “And youth have the chance to relax and to understand nothing not blowing, no air signal of attack, no soldiers.”

Balazhynets is also a pastor and the head of Humanitarian non-profit Family of Christ, an organization that is supplying housing, food, clothing, and other needed items to refugees in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians will head back overseas next week, but for one summer evening, the soccer pitch in Hermantown served as an unforgettable place of healing and happiness.

“Our American friends, we will remember you all time,” said Ketsuk. “Thank you.”

The Ukrainian boys team defeated the Hermantown Boys 7-0.

The girls mixed American and Ukrainians for a scrimmage.

If you would like to support SOURCE, the organization that brought the Ukrainians to the U.S., you can do so here.

If you would like to support Family of Christ, you can do so here.

