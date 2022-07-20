Weekly test mandate drops for unvaccinated state employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Weekly tests have dropped for unvaccinated state employees.

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace.

The requirement that went into effect in September, 2021, meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.

Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus.

Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures.

A small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

