Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Weekly test mandate drops for unvaccinated state employees

FILE - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer...
FILE - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Weekly tests have dropped for unvaccinated state employees.

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace.

The requirement that went into effect in September, 2021, meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.

Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus.

Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures.

A small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - The schools website says the closure is due to staffing shortages and they thank...
Lafayette Charter School closes
The Minnesota Corn Growers Association is hoping to educate first congressional district...
MN Corn Growers Association to host first district candidates
Comfortable conditions will continue despite hotter temperatures due to lower dew point...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 7-20-22