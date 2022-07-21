Betsy-Tacy Society, Camp Maverick come together to promote literacy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the Betsy-Tacy Society learned about Camp Maverick and its goal to promote literacy for youth, they knew they needed to come together.

The Betsy-Tacy Society welcomed more than 20 Camp Maverick students into the homes of Betsy and Tacy Wednesday morning.

The Betsy-Tacy Society not only promotes the legacy and history of Mankato’s local author Maud Hart Lovelace, but it also aims to promote literacy and young writers.

Through a grant, each student received Maud’s first book in the series, “Betsy-Tacy.”

“It really surprised me when I moved here and how many people really didn’t know about Maud Hart Lovelace,” said Diane Langland, operations manager at the Betsy-Tacy Society. “She is just such a treasure to this community and we want to spread the word and make sure that the young folks know about this author, local author, and historian.”

After more than two years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Betsy-Tacy homes reopened their doors a few weekends ago.

The houses are now open on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. Reservations are recommended for tours.

