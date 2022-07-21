Your Photos
Fairmont’s Bob Bonk calling it a career after 51 years

Bonk spent a couple of years coaching at Windom before heading to Fairmont.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Bob Bonk is calling it a career and retiring after 51 years of coaching. KEYC’s Rob Clark joined the coach to talk about his journey.

Rob Clark: “Coach, finally deciding to call it a career, what led you to this decision?”

Bob Bonk: “It wasn’t one single thing. I guess, I turned 73 a couple of weeks ago. It’s a good time. It’s been an incredible fulfillment of my dreams over the years. We had a good year this last year. I’d rather go out on top than not.”

RC: “Take us all the way back to the start of your coaching career. It wasn’t always track and cross country, you’ve coached everything over the years.”

BB: “Well, a lot of sports, five sports. I coached wrestling, basketball and football. In ninth grade, we had a career unit, and I wrote I wanted to be a teacher, school counselor and a coach. I’ve known I’ve always wanted to do this. I grew up on a farm, and I wasn’t much of a farmer quite frankly.”

RC: “Track and field, cross country, that’s what’s stuck. You’ve been doing that for decades, coached plenty of state champions over the years. What’s the biggest lesson you learned from your early days of coaching and applied to being the head coach of those programs?”

BB: “I think that everyone is important. The nice thing about track, is you can run four heats of the hundred, everyone gets a chance to run at some point. Cross country is the same, I always tell them, ‘the slower you are, the more playing time you get.’ That’s just kind of the way the sports work that I’ve wanted to coach my whole career.

“The other sports, sometimes that was a difficult thing for me to see, kids sitting on the bench and not being able to play much. As Fleetwood Mac says, ‘only players love you when they’re playing,’ and I think that’s kind of applied to me too. I wanted to play the kids and give them a chance. Even our track schedule, the first two-thirds of the schedule is triangulars, so everyone can participate.”

RC: “We’ve talked about this before, but for Fairmont, numbers have never been an issue in track and field or cross country. How have you been able to keep that interest up for both those sports in this community?”

BB: “I think, again, everyone knows they’re getting a chance regardless of their ability. The day after we would always recognize anybody who had a personal best, even if it wasn’t fast or far in a field event. I think that’s kept the interest high. As you coach longer and longer in the community, families know how the athletes are going to be treated and things like that. I’ve coached a lot of second and even third generations.”

RC: “What’s the legacy or message you hope to leave in this community?”

BB: “I hope what we’ve done, what I’ve done, what others have done is worthwhile. It’s more than just going to class. I think that there’s so many valuable lessons that you learn from your life in sports, win and lose. I hope that’s what the feedback has been. I know in our track and field teams this spring, we had great academic students. I want to think that there is a carryover between the two.”

Part two of the interview with Bob Bonk will be airing Thursday on KEYC News Now.

