Heat, humidity to return ahead of weekend severe weather chance

Today will remain comfortable before heat and humidity ramp up for the weekend with a chance for strong to severe weather possible on Saturday.

Today is going to be our final day before the weekend hits where we get to enjoy comfortable conditions and pleasant temperatures, meaning little to no humidity is expected throughout the afternoon today. It may have started off with some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but this afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine across the area, temperatures rising into the mid to upper-80s, light winds, and dew points in the 50s (meaning it’s not going to feel sticky or humid outside). Tonight is when things will start to change.

Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy ahead of our next round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. These showers and thunderstorms will start to moe through southern Minnesota around 3 am tomorrow morning and continue to linger through the morning hours before gradually clearing up.

Tomorrow will start off with those isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms with cloudy skies before clouds break apart, making way for mostly sunny skies. Due to the showers and thunderstorms expected in the area, humidity will ramp back up as dew points are projected to hover in the upper-60s and low-70s, meaning it may feel uncomfortably sticky to feeling like Florida outside as temperatures hover in the upper-80s and low-90s and winds remain light up to 15 mph. Tomorrow night will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday.

Saturday will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-80s and dew points around the 70-degree mark, meaning it will once again feel uncomfortably sticky outside to feeling like Florida. More showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, starting in the afternoon hours and continuing through the overnight hours. Due to the current weather pattern, a stronger cold front will be moving through the area on Saturday. This mixed with the heat and humidity may lead to some strong to severe storms as we are looking at a slight to enhanced risk, or level 2 and level 3 risk for strong to severe storms. Storms will gradually clear out by early Sunday morning.

By Sunday morning, the showers and thunderstorms will be clearing out of the area making way for sunshine by the afternoon hours. Due to the cold front moving through on Saturday, conditions will return to comfortable due to the cold front taking the moisture out of the air. This will lead to dew points hovering in the 50s. Not only will dew points drop leading to less humidity in the area, but temperatures will also drop with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s across the area Sunday afternoon.

Next week will remain rather comfortable with a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage. Humidity will stay relatively low as it is expected to rise on Tuesday due to our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature wise it will be pleasant with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s throughout next week into next weekend. Humidity will dwindle back down after Tuesday’s rain chances but ramp back up to becoming sticky outside by next weekend.

