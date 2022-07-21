Local Foods Week: Partnership between farmers and restaurants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Region Nine Growers are working towards building partnerships between local farmers and restaurants.

For a full week, the Amboy Cottage Café and Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, in Waseca, will be featuring menu items with ingredients sourced from local crop and livestock producers.

The restaurants are partnering with Rebel Rooster Farm in Good Thunder and Blue Dirt Farm.

All the participants are members of the Region Nine Grower’s Network, which are a group of local sustainable farmers that work together to make the local food economy more resilient.

They say this week gives farmers an opportunity to tell the story behind the food they grow.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.