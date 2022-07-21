Your Photos
Mankato National fights back to defeat New Ulm Gold in Sub-State 2 Tournament

By Rob Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second day of action for this year’s Sub-State 2 Tournament kicked off Wednesday at ISG and Wolverton Fields.

New Ulm Gold and Mankato National both won in the first round of games and now clash against one another.

Mankato National would go on to win by a final score of 16-6 after being down 6-1 in the third inning.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

