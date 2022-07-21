Mankato Salvation Army shares mission to connect with the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When people think of the Mankato Salvation Army, many think of their shelters, thrift stores, or the red kettles during the holiday season.

Yet, the Salvation Army says its mission goes beyond that.

“We’re here to help. We don’t make judgments about why you might be in a precarious position. That’s not our place to do that. We just want to know that you have a need, and if we can help meet it, we will. And if we can’t, then we’ll find somebody who will,” explained Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army hosts multiple events to be able to connect with the community.

This summer, the Salvation Army is halfway through its Picnic, Park, and Praise, where everyone is welcome with great music and food.

The Mankato Salvation Army says thanks to the many partners in town that are able to extend a helping.

“We don’t recognize the Salvation Army to be the one-stop shop that does everything, because we have other agencies in town that are really good at those things and will support them in their efforts to make a difference here in this community,” added Wheeler.

The Salvation Army started in Blue Earth County in 1888, and since then has been able to offer a variety of programs, including a year-round day shelter, free lunch program, emergency social services and so much more.

“We are here to help navigate some of those choppy waters,” Wheeler added. “We don’t know that we have it all figured out, but we can certainly hold hands with the people who are struggling and want to help them through this time in ways that we feel like we are uniquely equipped to do.”

The Mankato Salvation Army has a team of 28 individuals who make it possible for resources to reach the people who need them the most.

Just last month, the noon meal program served more than 1,000 meals.

“A person who’s struggling, a person who’s at their wit’s end, please come and talk to us here at the Salvation Army. At the very least, we can listen and give you some good water and some good food,” said Wheeler.

This Friday, the Salvation Army is hosting what they call ‘Gaming Nights’ with video games and board games from 7-10 p.m. They hope to connect with younger members of our community

