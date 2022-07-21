Minnesota National Guard recognizes new Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard accepted the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council into the program Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organizations are recognized by the Minnesota National Guard as being pivotal to military families in their communities.

Organizations must be directly involved in supporting their military-connected employees in order to qualify for the program.

The Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council is the 83rd organization accepted into the program.

”We have 13 requirements, in the case of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, they went well above and beyond the requirements to do the extra and go above and beyond and really reach out to families that are currently serving amongst their 70,000 members,” Minnesota National Guard Col. Eduardo Suarez said.

The council said that their efforts show the values of their members and that supporting their military community is a value that is lived, not just shown.

“The building trades are extremely supportive of our service members, whether that be National Guard or any other branch of the military, and they wanted to be able to express that, and this is a way that we had learned that we could do that and have a positive effect on those individuals’ lives,” Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council President Joe Fowler added.

The celebration in the plaza offered food and refreshments to those willing to come and show their support for the recognition.

