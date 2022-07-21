Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Murder mystery party at North Mankato Swim Facility

The North Mankato Taylor Library has partnered with the North Mankato Swim Facility for an Adult Murder Mystery Party set for tomorrow.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grownups looking to be embroiled in a murder mystery needn’t look any further.

The North Mankato Taylor Library has partnered with the North Mankato Swim Facility for an Adult Murder Mystery Party set for tomorrow.

Each participant receives a character and special information, and then it’s up to you to mingle with other characters, gather more clues, and solve the murder mystery.

Those wanting to take part will have to hurry as registration closes today at noon.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

The North Mankato Taylor Library has partnered with the North Mankato Swim Facility for an...
Murder mystery party at North Mankato Swim Facility
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Bonk spent a couple of years coaching at Windom before heading to Fairmont.
Fairmont’s Bob Bonk calling it a career after 51 years
Fairmont’s Bob Bonk calling it a career after 51 years