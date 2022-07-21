Murder mystery party at North Mankato Swim Facility

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grownups looking to be embroiled in a murder mystery needn’t look any further.

The North Mankato Taylor Library has partnered with the North Mankato Swim Facility for an Adult Murder Mystery Party set for tomorrow.

Each participant receives a character and special information, and then it’s up to you to mingle with other characters, gather more clues, and solve the murder mystery.

Those wanting to take part will have to hurry as registration closes today at noon.

