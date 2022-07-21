Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New State Fair attraction stands 20 feet tall from Virginia, MN

State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the...
State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together.(MN State Fair)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota.

The World’s Largest floating loon!

The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is making a special trip to the fair to bring awareness to protecting the state bird.

Visitors will learn about keeping lakes and shorelines natural as well as go home with lead free tackle and a loon temporary tattoo.

For the full list of state Fair attractions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
“True Cost of Washington” Gas Price Drop Event hosted by Americans for Prosperity
Political advocacy group in Iowa sells gas for $2.389 a gallon to highlight inflation under Biden administration
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric
Casinos in Iowa report record revenue in FY2022