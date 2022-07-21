Political advocacy group in Iowa sells gas for $2.389 a gallon to highlight inflation under Biden administration

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The conservative advocacy group ‘Americans for Prosperity-Iowa’ (AFP-IA) hosted an event in Eastern Iowa to highlight the growing cost of gasoline under the Biden Administration.

Thursday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, the group hosted an event called the “True Cost of Washington” at Big 10 Mart in Hiawatha, offering gasoline to customers at a discounted rate.

On the first day of Biden’s term, the national average cost of gasoline was $2.389 a gallon, and AFP-IA scaled prices back to that level to show how high inflation has gotten in the state (Iowa’s average is $4.31 a gallon).

