Report: Chiefs Ring of Honor member, Super Bowl IV linebacker Jim Lynch dies at 76

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the stalwart linebacking trio for the Chiefs in the ‘60s and ‘70s has passed away.

Veteran NFL reporter Rick Gosselin tweeted Jim Lynch, a Chiefs Pro Bowl linebacker who would help propel them to a Super Bowl win over the Minnesota Vikings, died at the age of 76.

A Chiefs Ring of Honor inductee, Lynch played in 151 games, 142 of those consecutively. His 14 fumble recoveries rank as the 16th highest in franchise history, according to the team.

Lynch teamed up with Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell for eight seasons (1967-74).

His success on the college football level at Notre Dame earned him the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best college football player in 1966. Lynch was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

The Lima, Ohio native was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1990.

Kansas City's Jim Lynch moves in to bring down Pittsburgh's Preston Pearson (26) for no gain in game at Kansas City, Monday, night, Oct. 19, 1971. The Chiefs won, 38-16. (William Straeter | Associated Press)

