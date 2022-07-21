Sheriff Dave Lange seeking sixth term in primary election

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In just a few short weeks, residents of Nicollet County will fill out their ballots in the primary election for sheriff. Our coverage of the candidates continues with incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange.

Residents will have to make decisions for various federal and county offices. For the first time in 20 years, Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange is running opposed for the seat.

“In the 20 years that I have been sheriff, I have done a decent job of providing the citizens of Nicollet County with good law enforcement services,” Lange said.

Lange grew up in Nicollet County prior to starting his work in law enforcement in 1985 as a jailer and dispatcher. He then went on to be a police officer in North Mankato for 11 years and a member of the tactical response team before being elected sheriff.

“We have made some changes during those 20 years, kept up with the changes that have come along the way and my goal is to continue to do that,” Lange said.

One issue that faces the sheriff’s office is recruiting and filling vacancies within both the jail and dispatch. Lange’s plan is to continue his recruiting for the office by using those in the office.

“I tell my people that are out and about networking in the community that they are the best recruiters that we have,” Lange said.

Lange is seeking his sixth term in November but first has to get through the primary election; he is one of three names on the ballot for county sheriff. His eyes are now on the future of the county.

“The future of law enforcement of Nicollet County is just to provide the residents with the quality services they deserve,” Lange said.

Lange says that, thanks to the recent funding from the American Rescue Plan, the community can expect upgrades to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.