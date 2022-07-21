Your Photos
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.(David Guo / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – The United States Postal Service will worry less about gas prices next year.

On Wednesday, the Postal Service announced it is increasing its order of electric mail trucks.

Officials with the agency said at least 40% of its new fleet would be electric, an increase from the 10% it originally planned.

The small percentage drew backlash from the White House and others hoping to steer the post office toward zero-emission vehicles.

The Postal Service said it plans to buy 33,800 electric delivery vehicles, adding to its total of 84,500 new vehicles.

These new vehicles could be seen on mail delivery routes as soon as late 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

