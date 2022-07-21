Warm & humid Friday, severe storms possible Saturday

Today’s forecast has just about everything you’d expect to find around these parts this time of year: A dose of heat and humidity on Friday and a potential severe weather outbreak Saturday and Saturday night. After that, we will transition to a cooler, more comfortable weather pattern that will carry us through most of next week. Keep reading for more on the severe threat this weekend and make plans to be weather aware on Saturday.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and very pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3:00am. Storms will be very isolated and are not expected to be severe.

As an area of high pressure moves East on Friday, our wind will shift to the south. That southerly flow will bring back some heat and humidity for the first half of the weekend. Friday will be sunny and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Severe Storms Possible Saturday

Our biggest concern with this forecast is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms along a cold front that will move from the Dakotas across Minnesota and Iowa on Saturday and Saturday night. Storms will have the potential to produce damaging straight line wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. As of now, it looks as though the best chance for severe weather and significant rainfall will be a long and east of I-35, but that could change depending on the timing of the front. Stay with us for updates; we’ll be watching this system as we get closer to the weekend.

After Saturday, things are going to become much more comfortable. Sunday and Monday will be sunny and very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’re also keeping an eye on another system that could bring more rain on Tuesday into Wednesday. After that, more cooler, pleasant weather to carry us through the rest of next week and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.