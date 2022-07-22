Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Bariatrics department offering new weight-loss options

The bariatric department moved to its new location to expand its services
Mayo Bariatrics department offering new weight-loss options
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now located at the Madison East Health Center, the Mayo Clinic Health System Bariatric department continues to expand boundaries for invasive and non-invasive weight-loss options in Mankato.

“There is a lot of guilt that people have around their weight. We’re really passionate about not only helping our patients, but also their family and friends understand that surgery, medications, and all the other things that we have are tools to help this problem,” medical director and bariatric surgeon Megan Gilmore said.

According to the Community Health Needs Assessment from 2019, 35% of Blue Earth County adults were obese.

Health professionals expect obesity rates to rise due to inactivity and diet changes during the pandemic.

“I really try to take the stigma out of it and talk with patients about a disease, we’re treating a disease, here- really try to make them comfortable and that we’re here to help and be there for them long-term for that support,” clinical nurse specialist and advanced practitioner Heidi Bednarchuk said.

The Mankato bariatric department completed 500 surgeries in over 10 years of service.

Not only will the department celebrate its surgery milestone, but it’s going to add a new surgeon.

“When I meet my patients, I ask them what their goals are. And many of them its really about getting control of their health- not so much just their weight,” new bariatric surgeon Ashwini Poola said.

The bariatric department moved to its new location in November to expand its services for the area.

“Our exam rooms are a no-shame no-blame zone, too. If they feel like they’re struggling, that’s when we most want to see them,” Bednarchuk said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar continues to push bill to lower prescription costs
Univ. of Iowa cancer nurse wins award for her service, encourages others to join the field
Univ. of Iowa cancer nurse wins award for her service, encourages others to join the field
Univ. of Iowa cancer nurse wins award for her service, encourages others to join the field
Univ. of Iowa cancer nurse wins award for her service, encourages others to join the field
Mayo Clinic Works to Reduce Carbon Footprint - Darian Leddy Reports
Mayo Clinic Works to Reduce Carbon Footprint - Darian Leddy Reports