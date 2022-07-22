Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River.

Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato.

Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and they have reportedly agreed to help with the search by providing helicopter assistance.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

