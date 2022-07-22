Fmr. North Mankato city administrator resigns new job in Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa (KEYC) - The North Mankato city administrator who left for a new job in Iowa this spring is no longer serving in that new role.

John Harrenstein left his position in North Mankato to serve as the city administrator for the city of Altoona, just outside of Des Moines.

Harrenstein resigned his new post on Monday night.

No word on what led to his resignation, which was accepted unanimously by the Altoona City Council.

Harrenstein began as city administrator in North Mankato in 2013.

