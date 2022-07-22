Your Photos
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
By Beret Leone
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 1.2 million Minnesotans have applied to receive Frontline Worker Pay from the state, and now, state officials will be busy verifying and approving each application.

If you applied for the money, you’ll either get an email saying your application was approved or denied. If it was denied, you have the ability to appeal for five reasons:

  • The application has been deemed a duplicate.
  • The applicant exceeds the unemployment insurance benefit threshold established in the law.
  • The applicant exceeds the adjusted gross income threshold established in the law.
  • The applicant’s employment eligibility could not be verified.
  • The applicant’s identity could not be verified.

You must appeal within the 15 day appeal period, which state officials expected to be from Aug. 16 to Aug 31. To make an appeal, you fill out an online form - which can be found here.

Payment amounts are yet to be determined. The Frontline Worker Pay will be distributed equally after the number of eligible applicants is determined. Payments are expected this fall.

