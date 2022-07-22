Your Photos
Mankato Area Small Shops kicks off Crazy Days

The four-day sidewalk sale is an opportunity for community members to support locally owned businesses in the Mankato area.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Small Shops’ Crazy Days kicked off Thursday.

Around 20 small businesses in Old Town Mankato are inviting the public to visit their stores for a great time and great deals.

The four-day sidewalk sale is an opportunity for community members to support locally owned businesses in the Mankato area.

Each shop has its own hours and sales.

“It’s a great opportunity for the stores around Riverfront Drive to be able to come together and showcase our stores and be able to have these crazy deals as well as to see more people from our community come in and places that we’ve seen for years and years, as well as meeting new people come in, forming those relationships as well,” says Audrey Atkins, a sales associate at Salvage Sisters.

New Ulm will kick off its own Crazy Days Friday.

