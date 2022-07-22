Mankato National dominates Marshall to advance to Sub-State 2 championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota American Legion Sub-State 2 baseball tournament continued on Thursday with a match up between Mankato National Post 11 and Marshall Post 113.

National was firing all on cylinders early to eventually defeat Marshall 14-3 in five inning. Mankato will play in the championship on Saturday at ISG Field.

