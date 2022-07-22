Peppers National softball team launching in 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association is teaming up with 24/7 Ball Sports to create Peppers National, which plans to feature a 16U and 18U softball teams beginning in the summer 2023 season.

KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark was joined by 24/7 Ball Sports founder Matt Mangulis to talk about the announcement.

Matt Mangulis: “The Peppers have been around 40 years. With the 40 years, we wanted to bring back the Peppers’ legacy that had very competitive teams nationally 20 plus years ago. With that, we’re trying to get back to that model. We’ve been more locally based over the years. Now with Ball Sports, we have the facilities. MSU, Bethany, we have the facilities, now we just have to build the programs back and that’s something we want to help the Peppers with.”

Rob Clark: A couple of big instructors for this team in Coley Ries and Megan Christopher. What are they going to mean for the development of these programs?

MM: “Certainly we have some high-level talent here. We want to tap into it. Those two professionals actually played professional softball. Most know of Coley playing and Megan playing. We want to tap into their expertise. They know high-level softball and can teach it at a high level. We’re going to utilize that as one of our strengths and tap into their talents.”

RC: “We have state softball, we had a pro softball team play here, how has the sport grown over the years?”

MM: “It’s been really special. We’ve done a lot with the Peppers organization, locally there’s been a lot of support too. I’ll say, all the softball organizations, the small towns to Mankato have been very supportive of what we’ve done. Certainly, we have new facilities coming to Mankato as well. We have a new championship turf field. the teams will be able to utilize those fields, certainly we can leverage that to keep growing the sport.”

RC: “What will the schedule look like, ideally, for this national team?”

MM: “We’re going to ease into it this year, call it national-light this first year. Colorado has a big tournament over the Fourth of July. We want to take the national team to that, get more exposure to the east and west coast, and south. Certainly, there are big tournaments in the Midwest that we’ll try to hit as well. The first year, we’ll try to ease into it there for the parents until we build the program and build the funds and fundraising.”

RC: “Presumably that would mean that tryouts are right around the corner?”

MM: “Yes, Aug. 1 we’ll have the tryouts here at 24/7 Ball Sports. We’ll utilize our technology, Rapsodo which is a ball flight technology for pitching and hitting. We’ll do the tryouts from 1-4 p.m. Hopefully, if kids want to try, they shouldn’t be scared of the name national, those that want more, want to play college sports, that’s what we want to focus on. They should come here and try out.”

Parents and athletes who would like more information on tryouts and the team are encouraged to contact Matt Mangulis by sending an email to memberservice@247ballsports.com or calling (507) 339-5040.

More information is also posted on MankatoPeppers.com and 247BallSports.com.

