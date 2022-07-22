Pick of the litter: Peanut and Belle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is a two-fer... meet Peanut and Belle.

Both senior cats are American shorthairs.

Peanut is an outgoing and social cat, who likes to lay near windows and explore.

Belle is an active cat that craves attention. She enjoys head rubs and back scratches.

Both Peanut and Belle are cuddle bugs.

They were both surrendered from their previous owner.

They can be adopted separately or together...

Adopt one, you’ll get the other half off.

Anyone interested in adopting Peanut and Belle is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.