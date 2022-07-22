Search for missing girl continues overnight without success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The search continued for a missing eight-year-old girl, throughout the night, without success.

On Thursday, a family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar. Witnesses reported two of the children including an eight-year-old girl began struggling in deep water. A bystander was on hand to help one of the children out of the water, but was unable to rescue the girl.

Multiple local agencies plan to continue their search today for the girl who went missing in the Minnesota River on Thursday.

The search originally began after a report of a possible drowning near Sibley Park at around 6 p.m.

A media briefing at the Public Safety Center at 710 South Front Street in Mankato at 10 a.m. this morning.

