Severe threat tomorrow

Saturday brings a slight and enhanced risk of severe weather, with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. Tornadoes are also possible.

As we go through tonight, we can expect decreasing temperatures as well as clear skies and a low of 68 Degrees. As we approach tomorrow morning, those clouds will begin to increase, and showers will begin to move into northern Minnesota. Later in the morning, we can expect those showers and storms to approach our area. Some of these storms may be strong or severe.

We are currently under a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather. The western portion of our area is under the slight risk, and the eastern portion has the enhanced risk. This means we have a level 2 or 3 risk out of 5. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms with a few intense areas are possible, along with a few tornadoes. The most likely threats for this event are damaging winds, followed by large hail. A few tornadoes are possible.

Later in the afternoon, these storms will become more scattered, but they may still be strong or severe. These scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening, clearing out in the early morning Sunday. Our high temperature for Saturday is 86 degrees.

On Sunday, we can expect partly cloudy skies, and a decrease in temperatures. High temperatures for this upcoming week will be in the 70s and 80s.

