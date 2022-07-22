Severe weather threat Saturday, pleasant temperatures next week

Heat and humidity are going to ramp back up by this afternoon and stick around through tomorrow until a cold front moves through bringing a severe weather threat to the area along with pleasant conditions for next week.

This morning started off with some cloudy skies, showers, and thunderstorms, but this afternoon will be on the sunnier side with heat and humidity returning to the area. Dew points are going to rise from the upper-50s to the low-70 by this afternoon, making way for a very sticky/humid feeling afternoon as temperatures rise into the low-90s as sunshine gradually returns while clouds break apart. Overnight tonight, temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-60s with dew points staying in the upper-60s and low-70s, meaning a mild but sticky night as clouds gradually take over by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will gradually become mostly cloudy but stay hot and humid for the first half of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area throughout the day tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through the area. Before the cold front moves through, heat and humidity are still expected in the area with highs hovering around the 90-degree mark. The cold front will be helpful as far as dropping temperatures back into the low to mid-80s for next week, as well as, sucking up any moisture in the air, meaning little to no humidity is expected after tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the late night hours before clearing out overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny following the passage of the cold front. Temperatures and conditions, in general, will be much more pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s, light winds, sunshine, and little to no humidity.

Next week we are looking at highs hovering in the low to mid-80s throughout the week with quiet conditions on Monday but showers and thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday afternoon and may linger into Wednesday morning. Those showers and thunderstorms will clear out throughout Wednesday morning with sunshine returning to the area by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s.

As we make our way into the end of next week and next weekend, temperatures will gradually heat back up into the upper-80s and low-90s by Sunday of next weekend with plenty of sunshine and little to no rain after Wednesday morning.

