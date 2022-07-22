Watonwan county seeks public’s help in locating suspect

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Watonwan county sheriff’s department is asking for help in finding a suspect that fled on foot last night.

While patrolling in the early morning, deputies witnessed a motorcycle travelling at high speed.

Upon attempting to catch up, the deputy noticed it lacked a license plate. In pursuit, the motorcycle turned off the road and onto railroad tracks. The motorcycle was later found.

Even with K9 units brought in, the suspect was still able to flee the area-.

The suspect is described as a white male, blond hair, wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Those with any information on the suspect are urged to call the Watonwan county sheriff’s office at (507) 375-3121.

