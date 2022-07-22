Your Photos
Xcel Energy seeks public input on transmission line project

Xcel Energy
This week, Xcel started contacting landowners, local governments, environmental groups and others impacted by the power line to get their input before determining the line’s final route.(KTTC)
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years.

The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.

The $500 million line would connect several new renewable energy projects.

If the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves the project, the utility estimates it would be completed by 2027 to 2028.

This week, Xcel started contacting landowners, local governments, environmental groups and others impacted by the power line to get their input before determining the line’s final route.

