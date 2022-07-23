Your Photos
Birdies Fore Babies supports families who experience stillbirth

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It feels really good that everyone is here to support us, celebrate Brynlie’s first birthday- because that’s ultimately what it is- and donate to the cause, and to help other families,” co-founder of the Brynlie Lynne Foundation Kortni Pizel said.

Rain and thunder didn’t stop Kortni and Dustin Pizel from hosting their first Birdies Fore Babies at the Owatonna country club Saturday afternoon, in honor of their daughter Brynlie Lynne Pizel, who was stillborn on July 23, 2021.

Now, one year after her stillbirth, Brynlie’s parents choose to celebrate their daughter’s birthday with a golf tournament, fundraiser, and silent auction.

“It’s absolutely a celebration. While there’s a somber undertone, it’s a happy day because she’s still with us. We think about her every day,” Kortni’s father Jason Thompson said.

All proceeds from registration fees, donations, and auction bids go to the Brynlie Lee Foundation to help families who experience stillbirth, as well as unexpected hospital and funeral costs.

“It’s really, I think, comforting to be able to meet other couples and parents who’ve lost their baby, and to just feel that support from that couple who gets it- they understand what you’re going through,” Pizel said.

About 60 golfers registered for the tournament, which brought the foundation $100 per person.

Shortly after registration ended, the rain stopped, and the golfers were ready to play for Brynlie.

“She definitely showed us that she was watching down on us with a little sprinkling, but now it has parted to get the tournament in,” Thompson said.

“Just looking forward to the rest of the day and being with everyone to celebrate Brynlie’s birthday,” Pizel said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

