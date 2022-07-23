Chad Honetschlager looking to bring experience to the sheriff’s office

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in St. Peter Nicollet county Sheriff candidate Chad Honetschlager is looking to use his life experience in various career fields and law enforcement to work with the community in the role.

“Our campaign has really been focused on trying to get a positive message out there and looking at new and innovative ways to improve the relationship between law enforcement and those in the community,” Honetschlager said.

Before working with Mankato public safety Honetschlager spent 16 years working in project management and sales roles before going back to school and receiving a degree in law enforcement.

“Law enforcement can do better. I have the upmost respect for people that have made this a lifetime or have made this a 25 or 30 year career but I think that there is always room to improve,” Honetschlager said.

He spends much of his time interacting with citizens, establishing a connection with the community he serves.

Honetschlager is hoping to work with local advocacy and support groups in his time as sheriff to work with people from all walks of life.

“Reaching out to those community based services to tear down that barrier, maybe putting someone in jail isn’t always the best answer. What can we do to help them better their position and get them engaged as an active member of the community again,” Honetschlager said

When it comes to the issue of staffing Honetschlager believes that the work begins at the sheriff’s office.

“If you build a progressive department that is looking to do things better and advance themselves that is going to naturally draw the best candidates possible to want to work with that department,” Honetschlager said

Honetschlager’s name will be on the ballot in the primary election on August 9th.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.