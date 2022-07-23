Cooler temperatures starting tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, we can expect temperatures to cool off significantly, bringing us back into the 70s and 80s.

After today’s thunderstorms, we were able to see some sunshine in most places. Some areas in Iowa or near the Iowa - Minnesota border may still have some scattered showers at this time. These scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue as we go further into this evening, with some of these storms reaching further into southern Minnesota as well. The threat for strong winds and hail remains, however it is way less likely now than it was earlier today.

Overnight tonight, we can expect the showers to clear out, leaving us with a mix of clear skies and clouds and a low temperature of 65 degrees.

Tomorrow, we will remain partly cloudy, with a high temperature of 79 degrees. This is the relief we’ve been waiting for, and our temperatures will be sticking around in the 70s and 80s for the upcoming week. Dew points will also drop as we go further into the week, meaning we will have some very comfortable conditions outside.

Our next rain chance may be Tuesday, when some scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. At this time, we’re still too far out to know the exact details, but as always we will keep an eye on this and update when we know more!

