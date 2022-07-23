Mankato National edges American in extra innings to win Sub-State 2 Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota American Legion Sub-State 2 Championship faced a long weather delay on Saturday when Mankato National and Mankato American squared off at ISG Field with a trip to the 96th Annual Minnesota Division I State Tournament on the line.

The cross-town battle was tied at one run a piece when a fourth-inning weather delay halted action. Once competition resumed, it took extra innings to decide a winner. Mankato National saw a clutch hit from Wilson Magers in the ninth inning to bring home the game-winning run and claim the 3-2 victory over American.

National will move onto the Minnesota American Legion Division I State Baseball Tournament with pool play beginning on Thursday.

