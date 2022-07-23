Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato National edges American in extra innings to win Sub-State 2 Championship

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota American Legion Sub-State 2 Championship faced a long weather delay on Saturday when Mankato National and Mankato American squared off at ISG Field with a trip to the 96th Annual Minnesota Division I State Tournament on the line.

The cross-town battle was tied at one run a piece when a fourth-inning weather delay halted action. Once competition resumed, it took extra innings to decide a winner. Mankato National saw a clutch hit from Wilson Magers in the ninth inning to bring home the game-winning run and claim the 3-2 victory over American.

National will move onto the Minnesota American Legion Division I State Baseball Tournament with pool play beginning on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Minnesota State head baseball coach Matt Magers says Nick Altermatt is deserving of his 17th...
Minnesota State skipper Magers reacts to Altermatt joining White Sox 2022 draft class
Fairmont's Bob Bonk calling it a career after 51 years
Mankato National took down Marshall to advance to the Minnesota State American Legion Sub-State...
Mankato National dominates Marshall to advance to Sub-State 2 championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato National vs. Marshall