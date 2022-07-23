Your Photos
Minnesota State skipper Magers reacts to Altermatt joining White Sox 2022 draft class

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week, Minnesota State right-handed pitcher Nick Altermatt was one of just 17 Division II players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Wanda native travels to Chicago on Sunday to officially meet the White Sox organization and the rest of the 2022 draft class.

MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers is excited for what Altermatt will experience in the coming years after being drafted in 1997 by the Chicago Cubs himself.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard him complain about showing up early, staying late, putting the work in and to me 90-percent of that is his parents, just the work ethic. Dad is a carpenter, comes from a small town, comes from a small town where he was a three-sport athlete. That part of it is really rewarding, knowing that this individual is going to be having an opportunity because of the work that he’s put in and that’s exciting for me, because knowing what it’s going to take to get to the next level is that type of individual. He’s got a great mind set, doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, I think he’s got a great combination when you add physical attributes. It’ll be exciting to see where he’s at in a couple of years and we’re really proud that he was able to help us out this last year,” said Magers.

The flip side Magers added, the Mavericks will need to replace Altermatt’s role as their ace and number-three hitter now that he won’t be exercising his extra year of eligibility.

