Rain and thunderstorms impact the Minnesota Original Music Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Minnesota Original Music Festival started its all-day performances on Saturday, July 23.

The festival officially began on Monday, July 18, with workshops, music-jams, open mics, and more, but its ending this weekend with featured performers each day.

The goal of the event is to gather music-lovers to the Minnesota Square Park and connect with local musicians.

Starting at 11 a.m., all attendees moved under the Pavilion to avoid this morning’s rain.

The musicians played despite the storms.

Event organizers say they won’t let the weather slow down the festival, but they will stay weather aware.

“Come on out. Bring an umbrella with you, so you can get from the street to here. If there is more severe weather, we will stop the show until it subsides,” project manager Eli Hoehn said.

Once the performances end in the park on Saturday, everyone is invited to Patricks On Third in St. Peter for a music jam.

All-day performances and festival activities will continue on Sunday, July 24, starting at noon.

