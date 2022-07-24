Mankato cancer patient receives a new happy haven

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday morning, Nancy Green finally entered her new haven, which was gifted to her from the community.

“I’m a pretty lucky girl. I have a lot of support, lot of friends,” My Happy Haven recipient Nancy Green said.

Since 2020, Green has been battling stage IV ovarian cancer.

She frequently travels from her home in Mankato to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for treatment.

Green’s daughters nominated her for a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven, Mankato, a nonprofit organization that renovates rooms for women battling cancer.

“There’s a need here. So, we just wanted to bring some happiness for women who are going through cancer in Mankato. We’re kind of excited. It’s unfortunate that there is a need, but we’re happy to help,” director & president of My Happy Haven, Mankato, Jaci Hanson said.

My Happy Haven celebrated one year of business on July 18, and Green was the organization’s third makeover participant.

Reaching over $3,000 in community donations, designer Lauryn Schindler took suggestions from Green’s family to make a perfect, comfortable space for Green to rest in after treatments.

“I just wanted it to feel light and natural. There was a lot of darker, heavy furniture here, prior. So, I just kind of wanted to make things feel calm, serene, peaceful, and clean,” Kōvly Studio interior designer Lauryn Schindler said.

Green was surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 24.

Like Green, they were just as impacted by the room design, filled with Green’s favorite colors, fresh plants, and family pictures.

“We didn’t expect this at all. It’s beyond our expectation. We’re really grateful,” daughter Emily Green said.

“It makes us feel better that she’s going to come home after treatments have a space where she can relax,” daughter Alissa Witte said.

The Green family says they are thankful for the community’s support and My Happy Haven’s work.

“This is great. Wonderful,” Nancy Green said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.