Cooler, seasonal temperatures this week

After yesterday’s severe weather, we are settling in with some seasonal temperatures and low humidity for most of this week.

Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies with a few clouds and a low temperature of 57 degrees. Wind will be from the northwest and north around 5 mph.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, a high temperature of 81 degrees, and low humidity are the ingredients to a very nice day. As we approach the late afternoon and into the evening hours, some scattered showers are possible. We may hear a rumble of thunder or two but we are not expecting any strong or severe weather with these showers.

As we continue into Tuesday, more scattered showers are possible as well as some thunderstorms. Our temperature and humidity will be about the same as Monday.

The cooler temperatures and low humidity will stick around for most of this week, but as we approach next weekend, we can expect the return of high humidity and temperatures near the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.