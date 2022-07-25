Greater Mankato Area United Way 2023 campaign kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, the Greater Mankato Area United Way will host their 2023 campaign kick-off event.

The event, held at the Civic Center Plaza from noon to 1 p.m., will not only have free food, but also feature a live performance by he local band Neon Live.

The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s goal for their 2023 campaign is $2.1 million to support more than 51,000 people annually in the four-county area.

Businesses looking to become a “pacesetter donor” may pledge their gift of $500 or more before the kick off events begin.

You can find out more information on the KEYC website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.