Highway 19 roadwork begins today

The Minnesota Department of Transportation begins work today on Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) begins work today on Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169.

The project began back in 2017 with a Flood Feasibility Study.

The overall goal is make Highway 93, another road connecting Henderson and 169, less susceptible to flooding, but the first step is working on Highway 19. During construction, traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93.

The roadway is due to reopen in late September.

