Hundreds of nurses to vote to end to association with MN Nursing Union

Nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato vote today on whether to stay represented with the Minnesota Nurses Association union.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato vote today on whether to stay represented with the Minnesota Nurses Association union.

The request seeking to end MNA union officials’ bargaining powers at the Mayo Clinic was signed by more than two hundred nurses in the bargaining unit, more than enough needed to trigger a ballot vote to remove the union.

In Minnesota, workers can be forced to pay dues or fees to union officials as a condition of getting or keeping their jobs.

If the workers’ vote is successful, MNA union officials will be stripped of their “representation” powers, including the ability to impose a forced dues requirement on the nurses in the bargaining unit.

