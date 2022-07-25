Mankato City Council looks to fill Ward 3 seat

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ward 3 position opened after former councilperson Mark Frost retired.

The appointee will serve until the winner of the 2022 general election takes office in January, 2023.

Eligible appointees must live in the Ward 3 area.

Along with an application, you also need a letter of interest.

All letters can be sent either by mail or email to the Intergovernmental Center.

A council panel will review the letters and select a Ward 3 councilperson on August 8.

