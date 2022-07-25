Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in greater Mankato area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato will be hosting a Mini VetsFest on Aug. 6.

A spin-off of larger events throughout Minnesota, the festival will have free admission and will raise money for local veterans by accepting donations.

The event is a partnership between the legion and the Pat McLaughlin Band, which frequently plays at the Minnesota VA Hospital in Minneapolis.

The legion’s outdoor space and neighboring lot will all be converted into an outdoor event space.

”I just want them to come and support veterans and have a good time. There’ll be some good music, there’ll be food. There’ll be a face painter and a balloon artist fo the kids. It’ll be just a good time,” explained Michael Forliti, of American Legion Post 518.

The Mini VetsFest will take place at the North Mankato American Legion from 12-4 p.m. on Aug. 6.

