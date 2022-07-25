Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in greater Mankato area

American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato will be hosting a Mini VetsFest on Aug. 6.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato will be hosting a Mini VetsFest on Aug. 6.

A spin-off of larger events throughout Minnesota, the festival will have free admission and will raise money for local veterans by accepting donations.

The event is a partnership between the legion and the Pat McLaughlin Band, which frequently plays at the Minnesota VA Hospital in Minneapolis.

The legion’s outdoor space and neighboring lot will all be converted into an outdoor event space.

”I just want them to come and support veterans and have a good time. There’ll be some good music, there’ll be food. There’ll be a face painter and a balloon artist fo the kids. It’ll be just a good time,” explained Michael Forliti, of American Legion Post 518.

The Mini VetsFest will take place at the North Mankato American Legion from 12-4 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in greater Mankato area
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller read books to children at the...
Minnesota education commissioner highlights the importance of summer reading
Minnesota’s education commissioner highlights the importance of summer reading
Mankato cancer patient receives a new happy haven