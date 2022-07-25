Your Photos
Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification

FILE - Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season,...
FILE - Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season, after he moved up his high school graduation.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season, after he moved up his high school graduation.

The Gophers announced Betts’ reclassification on Monday. The 6-foot-8 product of Pueblo, Colorado, was originally a 2023 recruit. Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game and led the state in double-doubles. He was a team captain, a straight-A student and the junior class president in his final year at Central High School.

Betts could help fill part of the void created on the wing by the season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this summer by forward Parker Fox. He is one of five incoming freshmen who will join three transfers on the roster for Minnesota this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

