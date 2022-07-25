Minnesota State Fair is hiring part-time positions; job fair July 27

ST. PAUL, MN -- It’s that time of year again where the Minnesota State Fair starts hiring for fair-time positions.

Throughout the summer, the state fair will hire approximately 2,700 employees.

As of Monday, 1,200 fair-time positions are still needing to be filled.

THIS WEEK! Join us for the Minnesota State Job Fair THIS Wednesday at the North End Event Center 4-7 p.m. We'll be welcoming applicants with a one-stop-shop of the hiring process. Learn all about it: https://t.co/hyQItBcNfp pic.twitter.com/9TLOPnXMGN — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) July 25, 2022

Fair leaders say the benefits of working at the fair are free admission, work experience, meeting new people and being a part of Minnesota’s most well-known celebration.

Available State Fair positions include:

Ticket sellers/takers

Parking and park & ride attendants

Rides & games ticket takers

Barn attendants

Custodians

Applicants must be 16 or older. Shifts may range from six to 12 hours per day for the 12 days of the fair.

The Job Fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds.

Before attending the job fair, you are encouraged to register online.

The 2022 state fair runs Thursday, Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

