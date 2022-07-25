Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State Fair is hiring part-time positions; job fair July 27

Minnesota State Fair is hiring part-time positions; job fair July 27
Minnesota State Fair is hiring part-time positions; job fair July 27(Minnesota State Fair 2022)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- It’s that time of year again where the Minnesota State Fair starts hiring for fair-time positions.

Throughout the summer, the state fair will hire approximately 2,700 employees.

As of Monday, 1,200 fair-time positions are still needing to be filled.

Fair leaders say the benefits of working at the fair are free admission, work experience, meeting new people and being a part of Minnesota’s most well-known celebration.

Available State Fair positions include:

Ticket sellers/takers

Parking and park & ride attendants

Rides & games ticket takers

Barn attendants

Custodians

Applicants must be 16 or older. Shifts may range from six to 12 hours per day for the 12 days of the fair.

The Job Fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds.

Before attending the job fair, you are encouraged to register online.

The 2022 state fair runs Thursday, Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Fries for School Supplies Campaign at McDonald's
Fries for Supplies: McDonald’s to donate portion of sales to schools
United States' Alex Morgan takes a selfie as she celebrates after winning the CONCACAF Women's...
US women’s team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup
FILE - Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season,...
Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification
(Source: MGN)
Vikings sign Booth, Ingram, finish rookie deals before camp