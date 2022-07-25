Pleasant end to July but heat, humidity return to welcome August

Pleasant conditions will stick around as July comes to an end, but heat and humidity are likely to return for the start of August with little to no rain mixed in.

Today will teeter between partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine and isolated showers possible as temperatures hover around the 80-degree mark through the afternoon hours. The isolated showers will be more like spotty sprinkles with little to no accumulation likely. Tonight will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as isolated shower chances continue through the night as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be on the cloudy side with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in through the early afternoon hours and continuing into the mid-afternoon hours/early evening hours. The good news is we are not expecting anything strong or severe with these showers and thunderstorms, though we could see some heavier showers at times. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s and possibly low-80s. Once the showers and thunderstorms clear out through the early evening hours, we could then see isolated showers and thunderstorms move across the area throughout the night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday along with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will rise from the low-60s through the morning hours into the low-80s by the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in and sunshine throughout the day. Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will follow Wednesday with mostly sunny skies a minor breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible, and wonderful temperatures with highs hovering in the upper-70s across the area. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight into Friday as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Friday will remain on the sunny and pleasant side with temperatures rising into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph possible. Conditions will remain clear and quiet overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Both heat and humidity will return throughout this coming weekend with plenty of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will start to hover in the mid to upper-80s Saturday and Sunday with one minor rain chance possible overnight Sunday into Monday.

August will start off with above-average temperatures with highs around the 90-degree mark and humidity mixed in, which could make it feel like the mid-90s throughout the afternoon hours. Monday night we could see more showers and thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday morning before sunshine returns by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures for the start of next week will remain hot with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.